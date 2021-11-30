Electric bills going up for JEA customers starting in December

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Your JEA bill will be going up starting next month.

In a message sent Tuesday, utility CEO Jay Stowe informed customers of the increase, which was approved by the JEA board and reported by News4JAX last month.

For the past several months, Stowe wrote, JEA has experienced a rise in fuel costs due to global supply chain constraints and fuel shortages.

Beginning in December, the fuel charge that customers pay as part of their monthly electric bill will fluctuate each month to reflect JEA’s real-time fuel cost.

JEA anticipates that the average household bill will go up about $6.

Stowe said it is important for customers to remember that fuel charges may decrease in the future.

Below is the full message from Stowe: