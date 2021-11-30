Millions expected to be donated on Giving Tuesday

For almost a decade now, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving has marked Giving Tuesday. It celebrates supporting non-profit organizations known for helping others.

The Jacksonville Humane Society is a non-profit animal shelter service. The Director of Community Partnerships says this is its biggest fundraising event of the year.

“Giving Tuesday is such an important part of what we do here at the Jacksonville humane society. We are hoping the community will do what they always do which is share the generosity and the joy with pets and people of Jacksonville.” said Lindsay Layendecker.

According to GivingTuesday.org at least $2.47 billion was donated over the 24-hour-span in the U.S. last year.

Donations like this make it possible for the local non-profit, Operation New Hope, to help ex-cons looking for a second chance.

Shawn Ashe says his life was hopeless without the program.

Ad

“Today I’m a tax paying member of society. I contribute and it’s because of this program. Without this program I would continue to take, today I’m giving,” said Ashe, client of Operation New Hope.

To donate to Operation New Hope visit their website: https://operationnewhope.org/ or call (904) 354-4673.

To donate to the Jacksonville Humane Society visit their website https://jaxhumane.org/ or call (904) 725-8766.