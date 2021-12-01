Jacksonville police seek black sedan in murder investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released a photo of a car it’s working to track down in connection to a deadly shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office said it’s in reference to a murder that occurred on Lionell Street in the Grand Park neighborhood back on Nov. 14. At the time, police told News4JAX a man between 25 and 35 years old died at the scene.

Detectives have since determined the pictured car was used in the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.