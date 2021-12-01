70º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Training drills at Naval Hospital Jacksonville on Thursday

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: Military
Naval Air Station Jacksonville (WJXT)

NAS JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you hear explosions and gunfire from the Naval Hospital at Naval Air Station Jacksonville on Thursday, don’t be alarmed -- it’s only training drills.

The Naval Hospital will be holding “training evolutions” from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, which could include simulated explosions and gunfire, the Navy said.

They warned that residents in the area might hear loud noises during the training, which is part of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care program.

The program prepares hospital personnel to perform their jobs under battlefield conditions.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

email