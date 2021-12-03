Missing man may have early signs of dementia, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing adult Friday evening, who is believed to be showing early signs of dementia.

Investigators said Melvin Williams, 80, jumped out of a vehicle on Riverplace Boulevard near the Southbank around noontime after he became upset.

He’s said to be 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was wearing a burgundy colored shirt, blue jeans, black slippers and a hat that says “world’s greatest grandpa.”

If seen, call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.