JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Westside High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning after a report of a “potentially dangerous situation with an alleged firearm on campus,” a Duval County School District spokesperson said.

Police are at the scene investigating the incident. The spokesperson said nothing has been confirmed.

The district said families were being notified.

