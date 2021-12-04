Child wanders from home, drowns in neighbor’s pool, police say

A child drowned in a pool Saturday on River Hills Court, police said.

A child younger than 5 years old wandered away from home Saturday and was found unresponsive in a neighbor’s pool, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. on River Hills Court, which is off Atlantic Boulevard, just east of University Boulevard.

Paramedics were called and took the child to a local hospital, but life-saving measures were not successful, police said.

It appears the drowning was accidental, police said, but an investigation is ongoing.

Police did not release the child’s gender.