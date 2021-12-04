St. Johns County deputy injured during traffic stop hospitalized

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – A deputy with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office was hospitalized after he was injured conducting a traffic stop Friday night, according to a spokesperson.

Peret Pass, the Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson, said it happened on U.S. 1 near the intersection of Valley Ridge Boulevard.

Pass said while the deputy was on the passenger side of the stopped vehicle, another vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed struck the driver’s side of the stopped vehicle.

“This reaction caused the deputy to be thrown by the force of the crash,” Pass said in a prepared statement.

According to Pass, the deputy was hospitalized. Pass couldn’t say the condition of the deputy.

The occupants of the vehicle that had been pulled over were hospitalized. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.