Holiday parade in Flagler Beach cut short when antique vehicle catches fire

A still from a video posted by Flagler Police Department on Twitter shows firefighters trying to quickly extinguished an antique car engulfed in flames.

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – The Holiday Parade at The Beach, an annual celebration for residents of Flagler Beach, was cut abruptly short Saturday afternoon after an antique vehicle went up in flames.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Even the occupants of the antique car were able to make a safe escape before the vehicle became engulfed, according to Flagler Beach Police Department.

Flagler Live reported the vehicle, a Jaguar, was a replica of a 1930s model and that it caught fire after oil had been visibly leaking along the route.

The fire put an end to the parade of some 52 entrants, with the fire departments that were in the parade yet to make it through.

Mayor Suzie Johnston told Flagler Live while the firefighters didn’t get to be in the parade, they ended up being a chief attraction all the same as “Everyone there got to see our first responders in action.”

Ad

A drone operator also caught the fire on video.

The police department posted their own video thanking firefighters for their quick response. The Holiday Parade had just returned this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 precautions.

Read more on Flagler Live.