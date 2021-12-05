Orange Park Mall cleared after verbal dispute; Reports of active shooter debunked

Main entrance to the Orange Park Mall, which opened in 1975.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the Orange Park Mall was cleared out on Sunday evening after a verbal dispute between three men led to a response from law enforcement officers.

According to a Sheriff’s Office spokesman, there were initial reports and social media rumors that there was an active shooter in the mall, but those reports were found to be untrue.

The Sheriff’s Office asked the public to avoid the area around Wells Road and the mall while the investigation was ongoing. But as of 5:45 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office determined there was no threat to the public.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

News4JAX also called the mall and security said it can not comment.