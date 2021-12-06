Christmas wish list: 12 things the Jaguars need to turn a bah humbug season around

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Falcons defeated the Jaguars 21-14. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars are still licking their wounds following another loss on Sunday. It was perhaps their worst loss of the season.

The Jaguars (2-10) lost in Los Angeles to the Rams 37-7. Now, News4JAX is looking at what could turn the dismal franchise around going into the holidays.

We thought about how bad franchise quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence looked on the same day that Gardner Minshew appeared to bring Minshew Mania to Philadelphia.

So we decided to turn to the News4JAX sports department — Cole Pepper, Frank Frangie, Jamal St. Cyr and Justin Barney — with a “12 Days of Christmas” theme on the 12 things the Jaguars need to turn this team around.

On the twelfth day of Christmas, Cole Pepper asked for improvements from the rookies, Lawrence included.

On the eleventh day of Christmas, Frank Frangie asked for “Fan patience with Trevor. He’s going to be good, I really believe that but needs help. And all rookie quarterbacks need time.”

On the tenth day of Christmas, we move to Jamal St. Cyr. He asked for something simple — a kicker.

On the ninth day of Christmas, Justin Barney asked for “Luck. Who couldn’t benefit from a little bit of luck?”

On the eighth day of Christmas, we’re back at Cole. He asked for an impactful tight end.

Then on the seventh day, Frank asked for “An edge rusher. There are some very good ones at the top of the draft.”

When we arrive on the sixth day of Christmas, Jamal asked for better offensive line play, is that too much to ask for?

Then on the illustrious fifth day of Christmas, Justin Barney asked simply for touchdowns, we seem to have forgotten what those are.

On the fourth day of Christmas, Cole asked for a healthy James Robinson, he’s our star running back if you didn’t know.

On the third day of Christmas, Frank asked for “A really good, fast receiver. Man, they need one of those.”

On the second day of Christmas, almost all of them echoed that they want receivers, saying Trevor and the team need them.

And let’s be blunt, by the time we arrive on that first day of Christmas, we may all just be hoping we get the number one pick for another year praying that this year’s number one pick starts paying off in 2022.

One number that can’t be overlooked is the 10 years Shad Khan recently celebrated as the owner of the team. During his tenure, Khan’s team has amassed 41 wins and 115 losses during the regular season.