Voting underway in special election for Jacksonville City Council seat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday in a special citywide election in Jacksonville to fill the City Council seat left empty when Councilman Tommy Hazouri, the former council president and mayor who died in September.

Four candidates, two Republicans and two Democrats, are fighting to fill the remaining term on the At-Large Group 3 seat: Republican Nick Howland, Democrat James Jacobs, Democrat Dr. Tracye Polson and Republican Howdy Russell.

All 199 precincts are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. To find your precinct, click here. All registered voters in Jacksonville are eligible to participate.

Ortega United Methodist Church has been one of the busiest precincts in Jacksonville for voting on Tuesday, with more than 500 people casting a ballot. Other precincts are averaging about 150 people, and turnout was around 11% at last check.

While the election is only for one City Council seat, News4JAX talked with voters who still feel it’s important.

“Voting is a right that not everyone in the world gets to exercise, and I want to take every opportunity I can to make my voice heard,” said voter Chad Cutlit.

Voter Donna Colyer said: “I want my grandson to learn that we vote in every election.”

If no candidate gets more than 50% of vote, there will be a run-off in February.