Heiress to Publix Super Markets franchise dies at 65

Lakeland native Carol Jenkins Barnett, the heiress to the Public Super Markets franchise, died Tuesday at age 65.

Jenkins Barnett, the former chair and president of Publix Super Market Charities and daughter of company founder George W. Jenkins, was diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, the company said in a news release announcing her death.

Jenkins Barnett died Tuesday “surrounded by her loving family.”

Jenkins Barnett, who was born and raised in Lakeland, began with Publix in 1972 as a cashier at Grove Park Shopping Center in Lakeland and later worked in Publix’s corporate marketing research and development department. In 1983, she was elected to the Publix board of directors where she served for 33 years, the release said.

In 1983, she joined the foundation’s board of directors (which would later become Publix Super Markets Charities). Following her father’s stroke in 1989, the charities board appointed her chair. In 1991, she was named chair and president.

Ad

“The Publix family is deeply saddened by the loss of a great humanitarian and community advocate,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “In addition to her service at Publix, Carol Jenkins Barnett made significant contributions to many nonprofit organizations and for the betterment of all children with investments in early childhood education programs. She will be sorely missed by her family, our associates and the community. Carol had a generous heart and compassionate soul. Her efforts will continue to improve the lives of others for generations.”

Jenkins Barnett earned a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing from Florida Southern College in 1979. She also received the Doctor of Public Service honoris causa from her alma mater in 1998.

While attending FSC, she joined the Junior League of Lakeland and throughout her lifetime remained actively involved in her community, the release said.

Jenkins Barnett is survived by her husband, Barney Barnett; two sons, Wesley Barnett (Ashley Bell Barnett) and Nicholas Barnett (Ashley Gibson Barnett); three grandchildren: Raleigh, Birdie and Zoey; and many other family members. She was preceded in death by her father, George, and mother, Anne.

Ad

A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Lakeland, Saturday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. For those unable to attend or if the church reaches capacity, the service will be live streamed at https://livestream.com/fumclakeland. An icon for the service will be placed on the page; click the link on Saturday to view.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bonnet Springs Park, bonnetspringspark.com. The release said the family asks for privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one during this difficult time.