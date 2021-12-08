Tornado warnings expire for Baker, Columbia counties

Update: 3:30 p.m.
The National Weather Services says tornado warnings for Baker and Columbia counties have expired.
Update: 3:23 p.m.
Tornado Warning continues for Baker County, FL, Columbia County, FL until 3:30 PM EST.
Original post
A tornado warning has been issued for Baker and Columbia counties until 3:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
At 3:08 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 12 miles west of Taylor, or 15 miles south of Fargo, moving east at 30 mph.
