Clay County redistricting plan up for vote tonight at School Board meeting

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Hundreds of Clay County students may be on the move to new classrooms in 2022, many of them coming from the Argyle community.

The Clay County School Board will make a final vote on the potential change at 6 p.m. Thursday at its meeting in Green Cove Springs.

RELATED: Plan would redistrict large number of students from Oakleaf to Orange Park schools

School board officials said to free up space, nearly 350 students at Oakleaf schools need to move to Orange Park junior and senior high schools.

According to school board members, moving students is the only solution -- but some parents are not on board with the idea.

Ad

Here’s who would be affected by all of this:

Seventh-grade students would switch junior high schools in 2022 and eighth-graders would be able to stay at their schools.

Incoming freshmen, sophomores and juniors would move to Orange Park, while incoming seniors would be able to stay at Oakleaf.

The school board said the state of Florida will not provide funding to build schools in the area until the district can show every school is at capacity.