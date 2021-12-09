Damage left throughout parts of Starke in wake of Wednesday storms

Photo of damage, debris left behind after Wednesday storms in Starke.

STARKE, Fla. – The Starke Police Department said damage and debris was left behind following Wednesday’s afternoon storms.

Emergency vehicles were sent to a residential area between Cherry Street and Colley Road. On Wednesday night, blocks of homes in the area were completely dark due to downed power lines, trees and branches.

“I’ve been out here for two hours and no power,” said Ashley Kerney. “I’ve been sleeping in my car.”

According to police, no injuries were reported.

The Police Department said the damage was due to “a possible tornado” -- something that Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan said was too early to tell for certain.

“The National Weather Service is going to send out a meteorologist sometime later on tomorrow morning and we’ll get an idea from them whether or not they determine this to be a possible tornado or not,” John said.

He pointed out that the storm was producing winds of up to about 65 mph just south of Starke.