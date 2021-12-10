LIVE: Crash blocks northbound I-95 near SR 16

A crash Friday blocked northbound Interstate 95 just north of State Road 16 in St. Johns County, authorities said.

It happened about 12:15 p.m.

According to the St. Johns County Fire Rescue, multiple vehicles were involved. The Florida Highway Patrol website shows at least one person was injured.

It’s unclear when the northbound lanes will reopen. As of about 1 p.m., it appeared traffic was getting around the crash on the left shoulder of the interstate.