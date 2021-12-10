SUV hits unmarked police vehicle in Putnam County, troopers say

An unmarked police cruiser was struck by another vehicle on Friday morning in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened about 6:30 a.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 17 near Hiawatha Drive.

According to troopers, an SUV was traveling in the right lane when the driver tried to change into the left lane and hit the side of an unmarked Palatka Police Department SUV traveling in that lane.

Troopers said the driver of the police SUV, a 43-year-old Palatka man, and the driver of the other SUV, a 33-year-old Interlachen woman, were not injured.