Person shot and killed in Orange Park on Bennington Drive

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night in Orange Park on 5600 Bennington Drive.

At approximately 10 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located an adult Black male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Personnel from Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Detectives are currently investigating the incident, and several witnesses are being interviewed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904)-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.