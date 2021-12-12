29-year-old Jacksonville man killed in crash with parked vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A young man has died after a crash in Alachua County Saturday afternoon.

The crash report from Florida Highway Patrol shows the 29-year-old was traveling northbound on SW State Road 121 near County Road 346 A around 4 p.m. when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes and hit a pick-up truck parked on the shoulder of SW State Road 121.

The head-on collision caused minor or no injuries to the occupants inside the pick-up truck, a 42-year-old man, and two children.

The 29-year-old was rushed from the scene in critical condition. Sadly, he passed away from his injuries at the hospital. It’s not clear what caused the man’s car to swerve.

The crash report also lists a 35-year-old pedestrian as having minor injuries, but the report did not describe how the pedestrian was involved in or witnessed the crash.

All vehicle occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

Editor’s note: Florida Highway Patrol does not release the identity of crash victims.