Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating two missing sisters

Jessica James, Associate producer

(Clay County Sheriff Office)

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating Angel Sanchez and Maliha Sanchez. Both sisters are missing from the Hunters Run Apartment Homes at 1535 Blanding Blvd.

Angel is a 13-year-old girl last seen around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Angel is 5′04″, 115 lbs and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with pink writing, gray sweatpants and carrying a pink and black Victoria’s Secret bag.

Maliha is a 12-year-old girl last seen around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday. Maliha was seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray biker shorts, a blue book bag and white crocs.

If you see or have any information on where Angel and Maliha Sanchez are, please contact Clay County’s Communication Section at (904) 264-6512 or dialing 911.

