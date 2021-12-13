Calls to fire Urban Meyer grow after embarrassing loss, media reports of team turmoil

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A quick scan of national headlines show the drama is filling the Jaguars organization. It’s an inopportune time for the team to take on additional bad press.

Fans are growing increasingly disappointed in the Jags losing season and with the team’s shut out loss to the Tennessee Titans, now even die-hard supporters are looking towards Jags leadership to shake things up.

News4JAX reporter Scott Johnson asked super fan Jon Fichter if he thinks it’s time to find a new coach.

“I hate to say this but the tea leaves are on the wall here. You see small things that are really alarming,” he said.

Fichter is on the bandwagon of hiring Byron Leftwich. The former Jaguars quarterback is thriving as a quarterback coach in Tampa Bay with Tom Brady.

“I do think we should bring one of our own guys back. I want Leftwich back,” Fichter said.

While fans hope for a change, News4JAX Sports Anchor Cole Pepper pointed out Shad Khan gives coaches more time and chances than almost any other own in the league. But if past behavior proves true, there’s one exception to Khan’s patience.

“If Shad Khan believes the reports that there is infighting among assistant coaches, or confusion or debate among the players, then he is going to be forced to make a decision about whether Urban Meyer is capable of becoming a good NFL coach,” Pepper said.

The Jaguars are 2-10 and nearing the end 2021 NFL season.