Here’s how much $ candidates for Jacksonville mayor, sheriff have gathered so far

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The candidates for Jacksonville mayor and sheriff continue raising thousands of dollars in their campaigns. The first local election is still more than 15 months away.

Both Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Sheriff Mike Williams are term limited and can’t run for re-election, so it’s an open field in both elections.

Of the candidates who have declared, Democrat Donna Deegan leads in terms of spending in the race for mayor, with more than $284,000 raised so far. That’s between Deegan’s campaign and her committee.

Next is Republican Al Ferraro, with $167,000 between his campaign and his committee.

Omega Allen, who’s running with no party affiliation, reported her first contribution in November -- a single contribution of $200.

Darcy Richardson, who’s also running with no party affiliation, has not reported any fundraising.

There are two potential candidates, who have been raising money with political committees, but have not formally entered the mayor’s race.

Ad

Republican Daniel Davis has raised more than $3.6 million with his committee. Additionally, Republican LeAnna Cumber’s committee has raised nearly $1.5 million.

Shifting to the race for Jacksonville sheriff, two of the five candidates are raising money through political committees in addition to their campaigns and they lead in the amount spent on their campaigns.

Democrat Lakesha Burton has raised the most -- $801,000. Republican T.K. Waters has more than $635,000.

Regarding the three other candidates, Republican Mathew Nemeth has raised a little more than $73,000. Democrat Wayne Clark has a little more than $25,000, and Democrat Tony Cummings has reported $175 in contributions.

Duval County residents will head to the polls in these elections in March 2023. Candidates have until January 2023 to formally enter the race and qualify for the ballot.