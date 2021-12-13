60º
Traffic nightmare on J. Turner Butler Boulevard involves multiple cars; 1 dead

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment manager, Traffic reporter

Marilyn Parker, Reporter

Picture from Florida Department of Transportation camera shows responders blocking JTB westbound exit to Southside Boulevard. It's not clear yet if injuries are involved. (WJXT 2021)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Traffic responders are on the scene of two crashes on J. Turner Butler Boulevard.

The first crash occurred on the eastbound side near Kernan Boulevard before 6:40 p.m. The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed at least one person was killed in the wreck.

All eastbound lanes are blocked.

A News4JAX viewer who did not want to give their name said he and his wife called 911 about a parked car in the exact location of the crash 14 minutes before.

It’s not clear if the parked car was involved in the crash that left at least one person dead. Information is limited, but News4JAX expects to learn more when FHP releases its crash report later tonight.

A second, unrelated crash happened on J. Turner Butler Boulevard about an hour later - sometime before 7:50. Police have blocked off the westbound exit ramp to Southside Boulevard.

Drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route where available.

