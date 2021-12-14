A man tried to rob a Southside bank. The teller said no

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who tried to rob a Jacksonville bank on Tuesday was denied after the teller refused to give him money, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO said a man entered a Regions Bank on Southside Boulevard near Tinseltown on Tuesday morning, passed the teller a demand note and the teller said he wasn’t getting any money.

The man then walked out of the bank and got into a waiting getaway car, maybe a dark Mustang, and took off, JSO said.

Three employees were in the bank at the time and no one was hurt. The suspect, who never showed a weapon according to JSO, is around 25-to-35 years old, 5-foot-11 and has a beard and dreadlocks. The man was wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans, a baseball cap with a “P” on it and a COVID mask.

The attempted robbery Tuesday was the eighth robbery or attempted robbery of a financial institution in Jacksonville this year and the first since August.

That same Regions Bank was robbed in February.