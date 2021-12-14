Hobby Lobby raising minimum wage to $18.50

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., announced Tuesday it is once again raising its minimum wage for full-time employees.

Starting Jan. 1, full-time hourly wage workers will get paid a minimum wage of $18.50. The federally established minimum wage is currently $7.25.

“We have a long track record of taking care of our employees,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green. “In 1998, we made the decision to close our stores on Sundays, and at 8:00 p.m. the rest of the week, to provide employees time for rest, family, and worship. We’ve also worked hard over the years to provide the best pay and benefits in retail, which has allowed us to attract and retain an outstanding group of associates to serve our devoted customers.”

In addition to the pay increase, Hobby Lobby will also provide benefits to eligible employees, including medical, prescription, and dental plan, 401(k) with “generous company match,” flexible spending plan, long-term disability benefits, life insurance, vacation pay, personal paid time off benefits with annual buyback, holiday pay, chaplain services, and an employee discount.

The store raised its minimum wage to $17 an hour beginning Oct. 1.

Hobby Lobby has locations in Jacksonville and St. Johns County.

