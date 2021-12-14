Not everyone happy about new San Marco fishing pier

Construction is underway in San Marco on a new fishing pier.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – San Marco’s Riverfront Park is getting a fishing pier and construction is already underway.

But not everyone is happy about it.

Some residents are excited about the pier while others have concerns about how it might affect the neighborhood.

“I’m really concerned about traffic being a nightmare,” said neighbor Marigrace Doran.

The pier will be t-shaped, jutting out 40 feet from the bulkhead with a parallel platform measuring 12 feet wide and 40 feet long.

The city says the total cost is just over $467,000 with a grant from the Florida Inland Navigation District supplying some of the funds.

Doran, who lives across from where the crane is now, said she was surprised when she got a letter about two weeks ago advising construction would soon begin.

“I’m really disappointed with the city that they’ve moved forward with this without providing more community input,” Doran said.

The city said there were multiple public meetings about the project citing two meetings that happened in 2019. The city said the authorization to fund construction happened earlier this year.

Now, construction is underway bringing a pier to the park and possibly more people.

The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022.