Jacksonville 18-year-old accused in triple shooting at Halloween house party

Ja’lonie Harris, 18, is charged with three counts of attempted murder in the triple shooting at a party Halloween night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 18-year-old man has been accused of three counts of attempted murder after three people were shot at a house party on Halloween night in East Arlington.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, three people in their 20s were injured after an argument turned violent around 2 a.m. on Nov. 1.

JSO said multiple people identified Ja’lonie Harris as the shooter.

JSO said one of the shooting victims called 911 about the shooting while another party-goer was driving him to the hospital. The other two, a man and woman, were driven to the hospital by witnesses as well.

The victims knew the shooter but Harris did not stay at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.