Can you take wrapped presents on a plane? Here are some holiday travel tips

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Having certain items in your carry-on can slow down your travel this holiday season.

Airport officials said they expect the number of people flying to reach pre-pandemic numbers and they want to make this process as easy as possible.

That’s why they are reminding travelers how to successfully get from point A to point B in a safe and timely fashion.

One tip: If you have concerns, ask for help. Go to a kiosk, ask someone, or check your bag. Jacksonville International Airport wants travelers to realize this before getting to the checkpoint.

“In 2021, TSA officers have stopped more than 5, 000 firearms at checkpoints, Brian Cahill, Federal Security Director JAX, said. “620 of these incidents occurred in the state of Florida. 39 of the incidents occurred here at JAX.”

You won’t get far with these items, even if they are a Christmas present:

Saw blades

Throwing stars

Machete

Drill bits

Prop guns

Some items are for safety or even gifts, but they can’t go in your carry-on. Most of the time police will confiscate the item and arrest the person who had it. That could land you a $1,400 fine from TSA.

Did you wrap your present? Here’s what we know. TSA said wrapped presents aren’t prohibited, but it’s highly encouraged that you keep your presents unwrapped, in case TSA officers need to inspect them. You can also bring Christmas lights on the plane!

Questions regarding COVID or carry-ons should be asked before your travel date.

Officials say you should arrive two to three hours before your flight. Book your flight outside of airport rush hours. And pack smart! If you have questions about what you can bring, TSA has a portal online to help you answer that.

