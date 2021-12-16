Clay County deputy, dump truck involved in Beach Boulevard crash

All westbound lanes are blocked following the crash.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All westbound lanes at Beach Boulevard are closed Thursday morning following a crash at Beach and St. Johns Bluff Road.

At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Alternate routes can be taken on Atlantic Boulevard or J. Turner Butler Boulevard.

