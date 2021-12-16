64º
wjxt logo

LIVE

Local News

Clay County deputy, dump truck involved in Beach Boulevard crash

Erin Seaton, Associate Producer

Tags: Morning Show, Traffic
All westbound lanes are blocked following the crash. (Aaron Farrar, Aaron Farrar)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All westbound lanes at Beach Boulevard are closed Thursday morning following a crash at Beach and St. Johns Bluff Road.

At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Alternate routes can be taken on Atlantic Boulevard or J. Turner Butler Boulevard.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email