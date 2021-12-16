75º
Two Jacksonville electricians shocked, hospitalized when circuit box malfunctioned, report says

Both men had severe burns

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville electricians were hospitalized after being severely shocked while working at an apartment complex Tuesday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The men, ages 48 and 35, were working at University Place Apartments in Arlington when a circuit box malfunctioned.

Both men, who work for Empire Electric, were severely shocked.

One was transported to Memorial Hospital and the other went to UF Health but was later flown to the burns unit at UF Health in Gainesville.

Both are now in stable condition.

