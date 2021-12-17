Florida Theatre ranked 21st most attended theatre worldwide for 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville was ranked as the second most attended theatre worldwide in the up to 2,000 seat category, and number 21 overall for theatres of any capacity, according to Pollstar.

The findings were determined by worldwide ticket sales.

The other competitive theatre venue in the market, the Moran Theatre at the Times-Union Center, reported annual attendance of 10,331, ranking it number 130 on the Top 200 theatre venues chart.

“In a very challenging year, this achievement shows that the Florida Theatre has worked hard to do something positive for its community at a time when something positive has been needed,” Numa Saisselin, President of the historic, nonprofit Florida Theatre, said. “One of the positive things that I hope comes out of the pandemic is a deeper appreciation for the things that we were deprived of. I hope that includes a deeper appreciation for the value of being able to come together and enjoy the live performing arts communally with friends and neighbors.”

By December 31, 2021, the Florida Theatre will have presented over 80 shows in 2021. The final performances of the year are Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical on December 21, and magician Adam Trent on December 26.

Tickets are available for both from the theatre’s Box Office at 904-355-ARTS or floridatheatre.com.