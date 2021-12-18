Family of 12 loses everything in house fire the week before Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville family with ten young children lost their home early this morning after a fire, just one week before Christmas.

The fire broke out overnight at the Bush home, located near Andress and Drayton Streets. Michael Bush said he, his wife, and their ten children were inside at the time but were able to get out safely.

“It was a lot to see my kids go through something like that, have them crying, and there’s nothing I could do,” Bush said.

News4JAX video shows the home is nearly a total loss. The roof is caved in, and a layer of ash covers what’s left of the charred house.

In the meantime, the Bush family is staying in a hotel and receiving assistance from the Red Cross. Michael Bush said he’s eager to get his children back into a stable home environment, but he’s using his family’s misfortune as a teachable moment,

“It’s not about the struggle; It’s how you get out of the struggle,” he said.

Ad

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department hasn’t determined what caused the fire. The state fire marshal is investigating.

News4JAX viewers wishing to donate to the family should check back later for a fundraising link.