Missing child: Police looking for 11-year-old who walked away from home after argument

Staff, News4JAX

Marilyn Parker, Reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to locate an 11-year-old boy who walked away from his home after an argument before 7 a.m. this morning.

Christian Hancock, public information officer for JSO, said people in the home called police to report 11-year-old Davinci Casanova Knight missing around 10.

The boy was last seen walking near Dillon Street and Day Avenue in the Lackawanna neighborhood where he lives, according to police. He may be wearing a black t-shirt and Oscar the Grouch pajama pants and carrying a pink backpack.

Anyone with information on Davinci Knight’s whereabouts is asked to the call the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500.

