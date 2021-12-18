72º
Wreaths Across America: Thousands to honor fallen service members at Duval County cemeteries

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of volunteers are honoring fallen service members and their families for the holidays.

Wreaths Across America is laying wreaths at the graves of military service members across the nation, and here in our area, including Jacksonville National Cemetery and Jacksonville Memory Gardens.

Thousands of wreaths are expected to be placed.

