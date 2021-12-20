AAA: Gas prices in Florida down 12 cents since Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Florida travelers begin to hit the road for Christmas, they will likely be paying less at the pump than at this time last month.

According to a new report from AAA, Florida gas prices are down 12 cents since Thanksgiving after a recent drop in crude oil prices. Pump prices averaged $3.23 per gallon on Sunday, after slipping 3.5 cents last week. That’s down from the 2021 state-high of $3.36 per gallon on Nov. 20.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline also dropped by 6 cents over the past two weeks to $3.41 per gallon.

The price of U.S. oil plummeted 13% on Black Friday on concerns about how the Omicron variant could limit global mobility, AAA said.

Since Thanksgiving, we've seen a double digit drop in prices, just in time for the Christmas travel season. Travelers can still expect to see prices about a dollar per gallon more then last year.

“Holiday travelers are getting the gift of falling prices at the pump, though these prices surely aren’t falling as fast as many would like,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Travelers are poised to pay about a dollar per gallon more than they did last year. Even still, after many decided to stay home and play it safe last year, it appears that higher gas prices will not be a big deterrent. AAA forecasts a strong 28% rebound in road trips compared to last year.”

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.42), Naples ($3.30), Fort Lauderdale ($3.29)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.09), Punta Gorda ($3.12), The Villages ($3.12)

In order to get the best price and save gas, AAA recommends shopping around for gas, considering paying cash, driving conservatively and combining errands when possible.