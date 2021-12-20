Jacksonville fire truck left with $150K in damage after flipping, injuring 3 firefighters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It will cost around $150,000 to make repairs to a fire truck that flipped on its side when it was responding to a call on Sunday, according to a crash report.

The fire crew was heading to check out a report of a fire at a nearby apartment complex during heavy downpours before 3 p.m. As it was traveling through the intersection of New Kings Road and Robert Street, the truck slid, hit a curb and overturned, according to JFRD.

According to the report released Monday, the driver was going 25 mph in a 40 mph zone when the truck began to hydroplane on the wet road. The driver was not cited but was cautioned about driving in the rain, the report states.

Three firefighters were hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital but were later released.