Man found with 4 suitcases full of marijuana in rental car near airport: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was pulled over by the Florida Highway Patrol for speeding near the Jacksonville International Airport on Friday was found with 60 pounds of marijuana inside his rental car, FHP said.

According to an arrest report, the 27-year-old man with an address on Jacksonville’s Westside was pulled over after doing 55 mph in a 35 mph zone, FHP said, and during the stop the trooper noted “the strong and obvious odor or raw marijuana.”

The man told the trooper he did have a handgun and a concealed carry permit but nothing illegal in the car. FHP said, however, a search of the SUV turned up 60-pounds of marijuana located inside four suitcases. The estimated street value is around $120,000.

The man told FHP he had flown in the day prior but had to return to the airport to pick up his luggage that came in on a different flight.

The marijuana and firearm were seized and turned into the Jacksonville FHP property room.

The man is now charged with smuggling and armed possession of marijuana.

In November, two Central Florida men were arrested in Jacksonville after authorities allegedly found them with 240 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.