Owners of towing company formerly used by JSO, FHP accused of fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The owners of a Jacksonville towing company that has been used by local law enforcement agencies were arrested Monday and accused of fraud.

Garrison Gaylord, 64, and Gregory Gaylord, 29, owners of Southern Wrecker & Recovery, were arrested for organized fraud by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office as the result of an investigation into overbilling customers and clients.

Both JSO and the Florida Highway Patrol had been using the company in their call rotation to tow away vehicles involved in crashes. Both agencies have stopped working with the company.

The Gaylords are now being held on $75,000 bonds.

In a warning letter to Southern Wrecker & Recovery in 2020 obtained by News4JAX, FHP listed multiple cases in which people were billed for unauthorized charges and warned that if it continued, the company would be removed from FHP’s rotation.