Funding available for JEA customers in need of utility assistance

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. – JEA has disbursed more than $1.5 million in utility assistance to residents in Northeast Florida, and the utility has additiona l funds available to help families in need. Residents can visit coj.net to learn more about the program guidelines, and click here to apply through the city’s portal. This is part of the city’s rental assistance program.

Other ways that JEA assists those in need:

According to the United Way of Northeast Florida, “More than half a million people in Northeast Florida – almost 40 percent of our region’s population – struggle to afford basic necessities during normal times.” To apply for any of these programs and to learn more about additional assistance options, visit jea.com/assistance.