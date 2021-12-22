Judge temporarily stops countdown on land buy for Spaceport Camden

KINGSLAND, Ga. – A judge in south Georgia has temporarily blocked backers of a proposed rocket launch site from purchasing any land until a court hearing scheduled for early next year.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday approved a launch site operator license for Spaceport Camden, though more permits will be needed before it can reach its goal of launching commercial rockets from coastal Georgia.

Opponents have gone to court to stop the project.

Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett Sr. on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order barring the purchase of 4,000 acres of land for the site until a Jan. 5 court hearing.

Spaceport spokesperson John Simpson told News4JAX on Wednesday that “Camden County never intended to purchase the Spaceport Camden property before the holidays.”

“The decision by Judge Scarlett moves this issue past the holiday season and we look forward to presenting our side to the court at that time,” Simpson continued.

Glynn County Commission Chairman Gary Bount also sent News4JAX a statement.

“Opponents of Spaceport Camden have spent years trying to delay or destroy this project. These delays have cost taxpayers many dollars in additional work related to incessant records requests, litigation, and significant missed opportunity. The current litigation is just more delay at the expense of wasted time, needless bad publicity, and its chilling effect on job creation and economic opportunity,” Bount said.

Camden County has spent nearly 10 years and $10 million on the project.

About 3,800 people have signed a petition calling for a referendum that would let voters decide whether the county can buy the property.