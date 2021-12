JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Click above for live aerials from Sky 4

A portion of Norwood Avenue near West 44th Street was closed Wednesday afternoon after a water main break.

Footage from Sky 4 showed the water rushing into the parking lot of a nearby Walgreens. The road had partially caved in along Norwood Avenue.

Photo from outside nearby Walgreens

It wasn’t immediately clear how long crews would be at the scene.