One person killed and three people injured after crash on Normandy Boulevard

The crash killed one person and injured three others.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead and three people are injured after a crash on Normandy Boulevard at Yellow Water Road.

The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. yesterday.

A black Lexus was traveling westbound on Normandy when it began to hydroplane and cross into the eastbound lane. It began to spin and then struck the right side of a silver Ford Explorer.

The 22-year-old driver of the Lexus was transported to UF Health where he was pronounced deceased. His passenger was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and one passenger of the Explorer were transported to UF Health with minor injuries. Another passenger was unharmed.