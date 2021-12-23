4,500 Shoeboxes of Love donated to help Jacksonville’s homeless

Shoeboxes of Love are filled with personal care and toiletry items to help those living on Jacksonville's streets.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We asked and you answered.

In just a month’s time, Jacksonville and its surrounding communities donated 4,500 Shoeboxes of Love during News4JAX’s annual Positively JAX campaign to help the city’s homeless population. The Shoeboxes of Love project is for individuals or groups who want to make a boxed toiletry kit for a homeless person that comes to the City Rescue Misson’s emergency shelter at New Life Inn. People come with little to nothing, so shoeboxes filled with personal hygiene items are a small way to provide hope to those in need.

Since 2013, more than 15,500 Shoeboxes of Love have been donated.

We’d like to thank everyone who donated and our partners at Closets by Design, Fields Auto Group Dealerships, Tire Outlet and the City Rescue Mission who also helped collect Shoeboxes of Love at their local businesses.

News4JAX received 4,500 Shoeboxes of Love donations to help Jacksonville's homeless population. (WJXT)