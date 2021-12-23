FDLE to investigate inmate’s death at Clay County Jail

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will lead the investigation into a death that occurred Wednesday in a dorm at the Clay County Jail, according to a news release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said detention deputies were notified around 3:24 p.m. of a “medical emergency involving an unresponsive inmate.” Investigators said deputies, nurses and personnel with Clay County Fire Rescue responded to provide medical treatment, but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

The Sheriff’s Office said the inmate’s death is not related to a use of force incident.

The inmate, the Sheriff’s Office said, will not be identified until the family has been notified.