Nassau County mother who disappeared on Christmas Day still missing after 3 years

Loved ones are still searching for Melissa Bodden.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Loved ones are still looking for answers in the mysterious disappearance of a Nassau County mother.

Melissa Bodden, 47, was reported missing on Christmas Day in 2019.

Now, three years later, another Christmas has gone by without Bodden celebrating with her loved ones.

“It’s just sad that she’s not here to bring happiness to the people around her,” said Bodden’s friend, Melissa Durham.

Bodden’s family reported her missing from her Hilliard home in 2019. Investigators said the mother of two also went by the name Katherine Galero. Durham said Bodden would never leave her family.

“She is a complete free spirit, so giving so loving. She just loved her family, loved her family, she loved her children,” said Durham.

According to detectives, Bodden was last seen in Northwest Jacksonville. Investigators found her car, but no sign of Bodden. Durham organized searches with crews for months after her disappearance. Unfortunately, those searches have stopped. Durham said the problem is, Bodden is now only considered a missing person, not endangered.

Ad

“The search and rescue crew can’t help us until she is considered endangered,” she said.

Durham said she will never give up searching for Bodden.

“She would be the same way if it were me. Or anybody,” she added.

Durham hopes someone will come forward with information, so Bodden’s loved ones do not go another Christmas without answers.

If you know anything about where Bodden may be, you are urged to call the police.