2 hurt in boat collision off coast of Mayport, Coast Guard says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were injured in a collision between two boats about 5 miles east of Mayport on Monday, the Coast Guard said.
The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
At least one of the boats was towed in.
