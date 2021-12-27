68º
2 hurt in boat collision off coast of Mayport, Coast Guard says

Frank Powers, Assignment manager

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were injured in a collision between two boats about 5 miles east of Mayport on Monday, the Coast Guard said.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

At least one of the boats was towed in.

