List: New Year’s Eve celebrations in Northeast Florida 🎆

FILE - St. Augustine Beach rings in the new year with a fireworks show.

2021 is coming to a close, and soon it’ll be time to ring in the new year.

Here are some of the New Year’s Eve celebrations planned in Northeast Florida:

Jacksonville

In downtown Jacksonville, there will be a fireworks show over the St. Johns River that begins at midnight.

The city’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks will be launched from a barge on the river between the Hyatt and DoubleTree hotels and high above the river from the Acosta Bridge. These locations are able to be viewed from both the Northbank and Southbank in addition to viewing from Brooklyn and under the Fuller Warren Bridge where the Riverside Arts Market is held.

This map shows where the fireworks will launch from in downtown Jacksonville. (City of Jacksonville)

St. Augustine Beach

St. Augustine Beach’s New Year’s Eve celebration, Light up the NIGHT!, includes a large fireworks display at 8:30 p.m. at the St. Johns County Ocean Pier.

Ad

There are three locations designated as fireworks viewing spots: the St. Johns County Ocean Pier, on A Street and on 10th Street.

There is no festival and no beach viewing at Pier Park this year due to recent storms and erosion.

Limited shuttle service will be provided from Anastasia Baptist Church to the three viewing locations on the beach.

Public Parking will be available at City Hall, Ron Parker Park, Amici’s Restaurant parking lot on the Southside close to Pope Road, and at the YMCA after 1 p.m. Friday. These are park and walk lots — there is no shuttle pick up or drop off at these locations.

Beach driving and parking will be allowed as normal from A Street South.

For more information, including local businesses that are open on New Year’s Eve, visit staugbch.com.

St. Augustine

The 28th annual Night of Lights in St. Augustine will still be underway.

Ad

The award-winning holiday lights display features 3 million lights adorning every corner of the historic district in the nation’s oldest city and runs each night through Jan. 31.

Fernandina Beach

The New Year’s Eve Shrimp Drop on Front Street in downtown Fernandina Beach is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Light Up Amelia and the city of Fernandina Beach will be hosting the annual event featuring music, food trucks and commercial vendors.

The shrimp will drop at 7 p.m. followed immediately by fireworks.