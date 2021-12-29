Glynn County Police needs help locating this missing girl

Brunswick, Ga – The Glynn County Police Department is seeking public assistance to help find 13-year-old, Dunia Pinto, who was reported missing from Burgess Circle in Brunswick by her foster family on Tuesday.

Pinto is a 5′5″ Hispanic female with brown eyes and black hair with red tips. She was last seen around 3:30 a.m., wearing a white shirt and pajama pants.

According to the police, she does not have a cell phone or any local relatives. Police believe she may have erased her social media accounts before leaving the residence.

“A safe Glynn can only be achieved when our children are protected. Although Dunia appears to have left voluntarily, any 13-year-old on the streets, without caring adults, is in immediate danger. We need everyone to look at this picture and help bring Dunia home,” Glynn County Police Chief said.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Glynn County Police at (912)-554-3645 or dial 911.