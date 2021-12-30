27 Jaguars players now on COVID-19 list after 2 more added

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard, center, runs after recovering a Cleveland Browns fumble as wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) gives chase during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday they have placed two more players on the COVID-19 list, bringing the total number of players on the list to 27.

Safety Andrew Wingard was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list and running back BJ Emmons was put on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Offensive lineman Will Richardson Jr. was also placed on injured reserve, the team said.

The Jaguars added three players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, including starting left tackle Cam Robinson.

Kick returner/wide receiver Jaydon Mickens and linebacker Dylan Moses were also placed on the list Wednesday.

Robinson’s addition means that four of the five offensive linemen who started the Jaguars’ last game are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Only right tackle Jawaan Taylor is not on the list of the quintet to start up front against the New York Jets.

Jaguars’ interim head coach Darrell Bevell said Wednesday that the team took additional steps to combat the spread of the virus.

“Today we went completely virtual. We didn’t even bring guys in here this morning, trying to keep them, as best we can, apart,” Bevell said. “Also, when they get here, we’re going to go straight to practice, and we won’t even be in the building at all. They’ll get out to the practice field so we can stay outdoors. Then, as soon as we can, as soon as practice is over, then we’ll get them in here and get them out as quickly as we can and then we’ll do meetings virtually as well post-practice.”

Bevell admitted the challenge in preparing a game plan for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots considering the lack of certainty of who will be available.

“It’s really difficult. We’re taking it day-to-day,” Bevell said. “I hate having to see my phone buzz or my watch go off and I’m like, ‘Oh no, now what?’ Another guy goes down, another guy goes down. I’d really like to do a great job of communicating with the staff, like who the possible inactives are, so we kind of know how to practice. Right now, we just don’t know, so we’re taking it a day at a time. I’ve said it before, we have to be as flexible as we can, but as far as game-planning and doing that situational stuff, it makes it more difficult.”